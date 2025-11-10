UAE 'probably' won't join Gaza stabilisation force: senior official

Israel-Gaza War Updates
10-11-2025 | 01:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UAE &#39;probably&#39; won&#39;t join Gaza stabilisation force: senior official
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UAE 'probably' won't join Gaza stabilisation force: senior official

The United Arab Emirates is not planning to join the international stabilisation force for Gaza because it lacks a clear framework, a senior official said on Monday.

"The UAE does not yet see a clear framework for the stability force, and under such circumstances will probably not participate in such a force," presidential advisor Anwar Gargash told a forum in Abu Dhabi.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

'probably'

won't

stabilisation

force:

senior

official

Hamas says fighters holed up in Rafah will not surrender
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09

Erdogan says Turkey to join 'task force' to monitor Gaza deal

LBCI
World News
2025-10-23

Putin says US sanctions 'serious' but won't significantly hit economy

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-25

Iran's vice president says it won't waver from its nuclear program

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-03

Israeli annexation in West Bank 'red line' for UAE: Official

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:25

Hamas says fighters holed up in Rafah will not surrender

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-08

Israeli settlers attack Palestinians, journalists at West Bank olive harvest, witnesses say

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-08

US forces working with Israel on Gaza aid: Israeli official

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-07

Israeli army says Red Cross has received body of Gaza hostage

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Miss Lebanon 2025: Top 5 announced

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

Sebastian Gorka praises President Aoun as key figure for Trump’s Middle East peace vision

LBCI
World News
2025-10-24

New US strike on alleged drug-smuggling boat kills six: Pentagon chief

LBCI
World News
2025-09-19

Trump says to host Turkey's Erdogan at White House on Sept. 25

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

US sanctions official says time is right to cut ‘Iran's Hezbollah funding’ in Reuters interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel ramps up defenses, citing Hezbollah’s alleged arsenal buildup — is a new conflict looming?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Israeli strike kills civilian in Lebanon’s south

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:00

Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for reform and unity, vows one army and one law in exclusive LBCI interview — major remarks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Balancing safety, Lebanese army tightens control in Beddawi camp after past incidents

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

President Aoun discusses financial measures, security, and negotiations with US Treasury delegation

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in Houmine el-Faouqa

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:09

Israeli strike targets car on Al-Baisariyah–Sarafand highway in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More