There are promising early indications from countries, including the United States as well as Arab and European states, about their willingness to contribute to the $70 billion cost of rebuilding Gaza, a United Nations Development Program (UNDP) official said on Tuesday.



“We’ve had very good indications already," UNDP's Jaco Cilliers told reporters at a press conference in Geneva, without giving details. He estimated that the two-year Israel-Hamas war had generated at least 55 million tons of rubble.





Reuters