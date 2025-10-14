UN says states willing to fund Gaza's $70 billion rebuild

Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-10-2025 | 05:52
High views
UN says states willing to fund Gaza's $70 billion rebuild
UN says states willing to fund Gaza's $70 billion rebuild

There are promising early indications from countries, including the United States as well as Arab and European states, about their willingness to contribute to the $70 billion cost of rebuilding Gaza, a United Nations Development Program (UNDP) official said on Tuesday.

“We’ve had very good indications already," UNDP's Jaco Cilliers told reporters at a press conference in Geneva, without giving details. He estimated that the two-year Israel-Hamas war had generated at least 55 million tons of rubble.


Reuters
 
