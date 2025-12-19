News
Rubio 'confident' countries will send troops to Gaza force
Israel-Gaza War Updates
19-12-2025 | 11:43
Rubio 'confident' countries will send troops to Gaza force
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday he is confident that countries will send troops to be part of the planned international stabilization force for war-wracked Gaza.
"I feel very confident that we have a number of nation states acceptable to all sides in this who are willing to step forward and be a part of that stabilization force," Rubio told journalists in Washington.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
'confident'
countries
troops
force
