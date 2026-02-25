Record 129 journalists and media workers killed in 2025, mostly by Israel, says CPJ

A record 129 journalists and media workers were killed in the course of their work last year, two-thirds of them killed by Israel, the Committee to Protect Journalists said on Wednesday.



It was the second straight year that press killings set a record and the second straight year that Israel was responsible for two-thirds of them, the CPJ, a New York-based independent organization which documents attacks on the press, said in its annual report



Israeli fire killed 86 journalists in 2025, mostly Palestinians in Gaza but also including 31 workers in an attack on a Houthi media centre in Yemen, the second deadliest attack the CPJ has ever recorded, it said.



Israel was also responsible for 81 percent of the 47 killings that the CPJ classified as intentionally targeted, or "murder". It said the actual figure was probably higher due to access restrictions that made verification difficult in Gaza.



Reuters