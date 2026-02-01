MSF says Israeli move to halt its work 'pretext' to obstruct Gaza aid

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Sunday that Israel's decision to terminate the medical charity's operations in Gaza was a "pretext" to obstruct the delivery of humanitarian aid to the war-devastated Palestinian territory.



"This is a pretext to obstruct humanitarian assistance. Israeli authorities are forcing humanitarian organisations into an impossible choice between exposing staff to risk or interrupting critical medical care for people in desperate need," MSF said in a statement.



Earlier on Sunday, Israel said it was terminating the humanitarian operations of MSF in Gaza, citing the organisation's failure to provide a list of its Palestinian staff as demanded by the authorities.



AFP