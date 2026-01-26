Israel army says kept promise to 'never leave anyone behind' with last Gaza hostage return

26-01-2026 | 11:30
Israel army says kept promise to 'never leave anyone behind' with last Gaza hostage return
Israel army says kept promise to 'never leave anyone behind' with last Gaza hostage return

Israel's military said on Monday that with the return of the last hostage held in Gaza earlier in the day, it had fulfilled its promise to "never leave anyone behind."

"The return of the hostages, including the last deceased hostage, was carried out over two years of intense combat and represents the promise between the IDF (military) and the citizens of the State of Israel -- to never leave anyone behind", the military said in a statement.

Israel's military announced on Monday that it had identified the remains of Gvili, a policeman killed during Hamas's October 2023 attack, and was returning them to Israel.

AFP
