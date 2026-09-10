Israeli strike in Gaza kills family of four: AFP

Israel-Gaza War Updates
10-09-2026 | 01:51
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Israeli strike in Gaza kills family of four: AFP
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Israeli strike in Gaza kills family of four: AFP

An Israeli strike in Gaza on Thursday killed a family including two children, Palestinian hospital and security sources said.

"The bodies of four members of the Ahmad family were recovered in pieces after an Israeli strike hit a house in the Beit Lahia Project area in the northern Gaza Strip," an official at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City said, identifying the children as aged 12 and eight.

The Israeli military, contacted by AFP, said it was checking.

AFP

Israel Gaza War Updates 

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Israel-Gaza War Updates

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Hamas urges Arab, Muslim nations to oppose Israeli ministers' Gaza proposal
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