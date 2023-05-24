Swimming pools and resorts in Lebanon: Dollarized entrance fees set the season 'on fire'

Lebanon Economy
2023-05-24 | 04:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Swimming pools and resorts in Lebanon: Dollarized entrance fees set the season &#39;on fire&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Swimming pools and resorts in Lebanon: Dollarized entrance fees set the season 'on fire'

"Finally, summer has come," a phrase repeated by the Lebanese who love the sea, and the pursuit of tanned and bronzed skin remains the ultimate goal, especially after a long and cold winter.  

This article was originally published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper Addiyar. 
 
In the summer, activities, and entertainment projects abound, but going to the sea remains the closest and dearest to all in light of the crises that cast a heavy shadow on Lebanon economically and socially.  

In parallel, the dollarization of the tourism sector made individuals repeatedly think before their intention to go anywhere, just as public beaches are not the most appropriate according to the geographical locations of each of them on Lebanese territory, especially after the "bathing suit" row on the Sidon beach, and the problems that occurred because of a puritanical class that seeks unilateralism to separate the country from its distinctive, open-minded eastern character. 

On the other hand, open beaches are considered a hotbed of pollution, and a place for waste and sewage collection, not to mention the companies that throw their waste manufactured from chemicals and industrial materials into the water directly or adjacent to it, and its great harm to human health, especially children and fish wealth, and therefore the option of accessing it is difficult. 

Additionally, the dollarization of the tourism sector began last season, after the US dollar became a basic base for all tourist sectors and resorts, including guest houses, in addition to the swimming pools that prepared to open their doors to the Lebanese, tourists and expatriates to start the summer season, which will be promising according to the expectations of the Ministry of Tourism and the Secretary General of the Federation of Tourism Establishments Jean Beiruti, according to statistics that indicate many arrivals to Lebanon. 

But the question that arises, which is important to citizens and comes first: How much will the tariff be for this year? 

It is worth mentioning in this context that the price of entry fees in the last season was high, and many of the swimming pools charged an entrance fee in US dollars, and prices ranged between 10 and 20 US dollars per person.  

This, of course, depends on the services provided to the person, in addition to the geographical location of each. 

Everyone talks about the lower entry fee this year than it was in the last season, but what about the citizens who receive their salaries in the national currency? Knowing that the fee is considered low for expatriates, but for the Lebanese, it may be unfair. 

On the other hand, according to Addiyar, the fees will not remain throughout the summer but will change according to the special schedule for each resort and swimming pool.  

In this context, Wissam, who is in charge of one of the swimming pools, attributes the reason "to the high fuel prices, which account for 80 percent of the cost of the burden and are paid in US dollars, so the commitment to the entry fee is preliminary at the present time."  

He added, "Prices will rise in the coming days and weeks, and this matter remains governed by the general situation in the country and the stability of the US dollar's exchange rate in the parallel market." 

Additionally, Veiled women, in particular, and women in general, go to the closed swimming pools in search of privacy, but their entrance fees are twice as expensive as the "mixed" ones, as prices start from $15 upwards.  

It is worth mentioning that in Lebanon, there are a good number of swimming pools dedicated only to the "fairer sex," and some of them are not religiously committed but seek these places in search of comfort and tranquility and to enjoy the sun away from the disturbance and those looking for acquaintance. 

In conclusion, it is clear that the cost of entry fees varies from one region to another, just as it differs on normal days from what it is at the weekend. Tariffs are not restricted or stable, and most swimming pools and resorts do not give clear answers regarding prices as to whether they will remain fixed or will change in the coming days, and it is more likely that they will rise, according to some.
 

Lebanon Economy

Press Highlights

Variety

Lebanon

Summer

Season

Tourism

Swimming

Pools

Public

Beaches

Entrance Fees

US Dollars

PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-23

Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-22

A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-09

Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-24

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:27

PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-23

Price of gasoline remains unchanged

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-23

The government fears Salameh's dismissal, shifts responsibility to judiciary

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-22

Depositors pay the price: Examining losses amid Lebanon's loan repayment chaos

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:30

Swimming pools and resorts in Lebanon: Dollarized entrance fees set the season 'on fire'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-20

Batarfi to LBCI: We cannot directly interfere in Lebanon, its people have to solve their problems

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-05

Creator of Catan board game dies

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:31

Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Central Bank Governor's legal team takes action in France to retrieve Interpol Red Notice

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

The Democratic Gathering's firm stance: Rejecting Frangieh's candidacy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:27

PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

MP Fadi Karam stresses action and communication to navigate Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:02

Lebanon’s currency dilemma: Central Bank of Lebanon explores banknotes printing options

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More