Swimming pools and resorts in Lebanon: Dollarized entrance fees set the season 'on fire'





This article was originally published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper Addiyar.

"Finally, summer has come," a phrase repeated by the Lebanese who love the sea, and the pursuit of tanned and bronzed skin remains the ultimate goal, especially after a long and cold winter.

In the summer, activities, and entertainment projects abound, but going to the sea remains the closest and dearest to all in light of the crises that cast a heavy shadow on Lebanon economically and socially.



In parallel, the dollarization of the tourism sector made individuals repeatedly think before their intention to go anywhere, just as public beaches are not the most appropriate according to the geographical locations of each of them on Lebanese territory, especially after the "bathing suit" row on the Sidon beach, and the problems that occurred because of a puritanical class that seeks unilateralism to separate the country from its distinctive, open-minded eastern character.



On the other hand, open beaches are considered a hotbed of pollution, and a place for waste and sewage collection, not to mention the companies that throw their waste manufactured from chemicals and industrial materials into the water directly or adjacent to it, and its great harm to human health, especially children and fish wealth, and therefore the option of accessing it is difficult.



Additionally, the dollarization of the tourism sector began last season, after the US dollar became a basic base for all tourist sectors and resorts, including guest houses, in addition to the swimming pools that prepared to open their doors to the Lebanese, tourists and expatriates to start the summer season, which will be promising according to the expectations of the Ministry of Tourism and the Secretary General of the Federation of Tourism Establishments Jean Beiruti, according to statistics that indicate many arrivals to Lebanon.



But the question that arises, which is important to citizens and comes first: How much will the tariff be for this year?



It is worth mentioning in this context that the price of entry fees in the last season was high, and many of the swimming pools charged an entrance fee in US dollars, and prices ranged between 10 and 20 US dollars per person.



This, of course, depends on the services provided to the person, in addition to the geographical location of each.



Everyone talks about the lower entry fee this year than it was in the last season, but what about the citizens who receive their salaries in the national currency? Knowing that the fee is considered low for expatriates, but for the Lebanese, it may be unfair.



On the other hand, according to Addiyar, the fees will not remain throughout the summer but will change according to the special schedule for each resort and swimming pool.



In this context, Wissam, who is in charge of one of the swimming pools, attributes the reason "to the high fuel prices, which account for 80 percent of the cost of the burden and are paid in US dollars, so the commitment to the entry fee is preliminary at the present time."



He added, "Prices will rise in the coming days and weeks, and this matter remains governed by the general situation in the country and the stability of the US dollar's exchange rate in the parallel market."



Additionally, Veiled women, in particular, and women in general, go to the closed swimming pools in search of privacy, but their entrance fees are twice as expensive as the "mixed" ones, as prices start from $15 upwards.



It is worth mentioning that in Lebanon, there are a good number of swimming pools dedicated only to the "fairer sex," and some of them are not religiously committed but seek these places in search of comfort and tranquility and to enjoy the sun away from the disturbance and those looking for acquaintance.



In conclusion, it is clear that the cost of entry fees varies from one region to another, just as it differs on normal days from what it is at the weekend. Tariffs are not restricted or stable, and most swimming pools and resorts do not give clear answers regarding prices as to whether they will remain fixed or will change in the coming days, and it is more likely that they will rise, according to some.