General Security to re-receive applications for biometric passports

The General Directorate of Lebanese General Security announced on Monday the start of receiving citizens' requests to obtain biometric passports, starting from January 17, 2023, in all regional public security centers and the Public Relations Department, according to the previously specified platform dates.



In this context, and to speed up and facilitate citizens' obtaining passports, the General Directorate will take the following measures:



Gradually bringing the platform's dates closer according to its production capacity, provided citizens whose dates have been brought forward are notified via text messages.



Cancellation of all conditions for obtaining previously applied for passports, except for the condition that the validity of the passport to be replaced does not exceed 18 months, according to the previously specified dates, and the situation remains the same regarding booking appointments on the platform currently.



The General Directorate also reminds citizens that the Lebanese passports granted to them in the "2003" form are internationally recognized and have the same effects as biometric passports, and do not cause any problems for their holders, especially since they are machine-readable and fully comply with the standards and specifications of the International Civil Aviation Organization.