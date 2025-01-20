MP Mark Daou to LBCI: Public pressure played major role in appointing the prime minister

2025-01-20 | 11:09
MP Mark Daou to LBCI: Public pressure played major role in appointing the prime minister
MP Mark Daou to LBCI: Public pressure played major role in appointing the prime minister

MP Mark Daou emphasized the importance of citizens having faith in their country, stressing that municipal elections must occur within constitutional deadlines. 

He highlighted the necessity of an electronic government and noted that the next government faces two main challenges: implementing current files and transitioning to new laws.

Speaking on LBCI, Daou stated that the role of parliament is to facilitate government formation, legislate, and oversee its work. He pointed out that the current budget was drafted before the war, and the caretaker government should retrieve it from parliament and hand it over to the new government for revision.

Daou asserted that public pressure played a significant role in the appointment of the prime minister-designate, adding that the envisioned government structure would likely consist of 24 ministers. He described this model as the only one that represents all sects and has the potential to create a national consensus.

Regarding potential obstacles, Daou warned that delays might arise if Hezbollah fails to commit to the ceasefire, if Israel continues to violate the agreement, or if the border demarcation and reconstruction files face hurdles.

He further highlighted the importance of enhancing Lebanon's foreign relations, emphasizing that it is economically beneficial and that Lebanese officials bear responsibility for maintaining these ties.

Daou expressed optimism about the future, stating that the scope for dreams has expanded and that real progress comes through hard work. He believes that Lebanon's youth possess creative energy that should be harnessed to build a new political landscape. 

According to him, electoral law serves as the new mechanism to ensure the emergence of fresh faces in public affairs.

