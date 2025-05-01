Former Assad security official met FBI in Beirut to discuss missing journalist Austin Tice: LBCI reports

01-05-2025 | 05:31
Former Assad security official met FBI in Beirut to discuss missing journalist Austin Tice: LBCI reports

As part of ongoing efforts to locate American journalist Austin Tice, who was kidnapped in Syria in 2012 by the former Syrian regime led by Bashar al-Assad, LBCI has learned that Bashar al-Assad’s former security official Major General Bassam Al Hassan — who fled to Iran following the regime’s collapse — traveled from Iran to Beirut, where he met with an FBI team at the U.S. Embassy in Awkar to share information he has about Tice.

Al Hassan reportedly saw Tice in Syria in 2014, two years after the journalist went missing.

