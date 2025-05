Lebanon's president wraps up UAE visit with pledges of support and cooperation — joint statement

President Joseph Aoun concluded his visit to the United Arab Emirates after holding talks with Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other senior officials.



In a joint Lebanese-Emirati statement released following the visit, Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to Lebanon’s security, stability, and sovereignty. He expressed a desire to strengthen joint cooperation between the two countries.



President Aoun, for his part, emphasized the importance of deepening bilateral ties and expressed appreciation for the UAE’s continued support for Lebanon and its people.



The two sides agreed to share the UAE’s successful experiences in government performance, institutional excellence, and public sector development with Lebanon.



They also announced plans to ease travel restrictions between the two countries and discussed raising the level of diplomatic representation, according to the joint statement.



The statement included a decision to establish a joint business council and send a delegation from the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development to Lebanon to assess potential areas of cooperation.