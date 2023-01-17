News
Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022
Lebanon News
2023-01-17
Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022
The Population Division of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs estimated the population of Lebanon at 5.49 million at the end of June 2022, compared to 5.59 million at the end of June 2021 and 5.18 million at the end of June 2012.
The department also indicated that the population density reached 536.6 people per square kilometer and that the average age of the Lebanese people reached 28.5 years at the end of June 2022, compared to 27.8 years in 2012.
It added that females represent 51.5 percent of the population. In contrast, males represent 48.5 percent of the total population, resulting in the sex ratio among the population reaching 94.2 males for every 100 females in Lebanon at the end of June 2022. The results of this study came in the weekly economic report of the Byblos Bank, "Lebanon This Week."
The UN stated that there were 81,179 births in 2022 and that women between the ages of 15 and 19 gave birth to 4,737 children, or 5.8% percent of all deliveries. Also, it estimated that the fertility rate in Lebanon reached 2.08 live births per female, while the average childbearing age for women reached 29.4 years in 2022, unchanged from 2012.
The report added that the net female reproduction rate reached one surviving female child for every woman who gave birth and that the gender ratio at birth reached 105 males for every 100 females in the year 2022.
Moreover, the survey recorded 49,324 deaths in Lebanon in 2022, including 25,311 deaths among males and 24,013 deaths among females. Also, it stated that the death rate was 8.9 deaths per 1,000 people in 2022 compared to 4.1 deaths per 1,000 people in 2012.
In addition, it was reported that the average life expectancy at birth in Lebanon for both sexes was 74.4 years in 2022, while the average life expectancy at the age of 15 was 60.1 years last year, adding that the average life expectancy at the age of 60 and 80 was 14.5 years and six years, respectively, in 2022.
In parallel, it indicated that the infant mortality rate in Lebanon in 2022 amounted to 6.2 deaths per 1,000 live births, stating that 80,709 live births survived after reaching one year of age and that there were 7.2 deaths for children under five years of age years per 1,000 live births in the past year.
In addition, it said that the death rate in Lebanon for people under the age of 40 per 1,000 live births was 26 deaths in 2022, compared to 23.5 deaths in 2012, while the death rate before the age of 60 was 117.4 deaths last year, compared to 79.8 deaths in 2012.
The report mentioned that the death rates in the age group between 15 and 50 and the age group from 15 to 60 years were 41.2 deaths and 109.3 deaths per 1,000 live births, respectively, in 2022.
Finally, the United Nations indicated that the net number of migrants to Lebanon, measured by the number of migrants to the country minus the number of migrants from the country, amounted to -160,237 people and that the net migration rate was -28.8 per 1,000 people in 2022.
