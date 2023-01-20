Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs

Lebanon News
2023-01-20 | 05:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs

On Friday January 20, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased LBP 32,000 and that of 98 octane fuel increased LBP 33,000, while the price of diesel increased LBP 26,000 and that of gas increased LBP 24,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows: 
 
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 894,000 
 
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 917,000 
 
- Diesel Oil: LBP 943,000 
 
- Gas Canister: LBP 572,000
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Fuel

Prices

Increase

Oil

Gas

Diesel

Lebanese

LBCI Next
Lebanon loses UN voting rights after failing to pay $1.8M in dues
Cabinet approves treasury advances in favor of EDL
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
10:51

Removal of West Bank outpost tests Israel’s new coalition

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Lebanon to pay $1.8M to restore UN voting right

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

What will the Paris meeting on Lebanon discuss?

LBCI
Sports
10:04

Wembanyama, even with eyes always on him, seems unfazed

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Lebanon to pay $1.8M to restore UN voting right

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

What will the Paris meeting on Lebanon discuss?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:01

Local, external efforts aim to resolve presidential vacuum

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:41

What are the positions of the various blocs on the parliamentary sit-in?

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Lebanon to pay $1.8M to restore UN voting right

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

What will the Paris meeting on Lebanon discuss?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:42

Lebanon's tourism witnessed positive peak in 2022

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-15

American, Saudi, French, and Qatari meeting expected to set road for Lebanon's recovery

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app