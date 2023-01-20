0min

Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs

On Friday January 20, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased LBP 32,000 and that of 98 octane fuel increased LBP 33,000, while the price of diesel increased LBP 26,000 and that of gas increased LBP 24,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 894,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 917,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 943,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 572,000