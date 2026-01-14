News
US to suspend visa processing for 75 nations next week, Fox News reports
World News
14-01-2026 | 10:09
US to suspend visa processing for 75 nations next week, Fox News reports
The Trump administration is suspending all visa processing for visitors from 75 countries starting January 21, Fox News reported on Wednesday, citing a memo from the U.S. State Department.
Somalia, Russia, Iran, Afghanistan, Brazil, Nigeria, Thailand are among the affected countries, according to the report.
Representatives for the State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reported memo, which Fox News said directs U.S. embassies to refuse visas under existing law while the department reassesses its procedures. No time frame was provided.
The reported pause comes amid the sweeping immigration crackdown pursued by Republican U.S. President Donald Trump since taking office last January.
In November, Trump had vowed to "permanently pause" migration from all "Third World Countries" following a shooting near the White House by an Afghan national that killed a National Guard member.
Reuters
World News
United States
Trump Administration
State Department
Visa
Related Articles
0
World News
15:21
Trump says has been notified killings in Iran have 'stopped'
World News
15:21
Trump says has been notified killings in Iran have 'stopped'
0
World News
15:03
Germany to send troops to Greenland, coveted by Trump
World News
15:03
Germany to send troops to Greenland, coveted by Trump
0
World News
14:04
Venezuela looking to 'new political era' after Maduro ouster: interim leader
World News
14:04
Venezuela looking to 'new political era' after Maduro ouster: interim leader
0
World News
12:13
US freezes all visa processing for 75 countries, including Lebanon
World News
12:13
US freezes all visa processing for 75 countries, including Lebanon
0
World News
2025-10-27
Argentine 10-year bond yields tumble after Milei midterm win
World News
2025-10-27
Argentine 10-year bond yields tumble after Milei midterm win
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel heightens alert as US weighs options for potential Iran strike
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel heightens alert as US weighs options for potential Iran strike
0
Middle East News
11:41
At least 3,428 killed in Iran crackdown on protesters: Rights group
Middle East News
11:41
At least 3,428 killed in Iran crackdown on protesters: Rights group
0
World News
2026-01-13
Trump says nations doing business with Iran face 25% tariff on US trade
World News
2026-01-13
Trump says nations doing business with Iran face 25% tariff on US trade
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
12:13
US freezes all visa processing for 75 countries, including Lebanon
World News
12:13
US freezes all visa processing for 75 countries, including Lebanon
2
World News
10:09
US to suspend visa processing for 75 nations next week, Fox News reports
World News
10:09
US to suspend visa processing for 75 nations next week, Fox News reports
3
Middle East News
04:56
Diplomats tell Reuters: Personnel advised to leave US base in Al Udeid, Qatar
Middle East News
04:56
Diplomats tell Reuters: Personnel advised to leave US base in Al Udeid, Qatar
4
Lebanon News
07:45
Preparations underway for Paris conference to support Lebanese Army and security forces: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
07:45
Preparations underway for Paris conference to support Lebanese Army and security forces: Sources to LBCI
5
Lebanon News
03:59
Presidency: Paris to host conference supporting the Lebanese Army and internal security forces on march 5
Lebanon News
03:59
Presidency: Paris to host conference supporting the Lebanese Army and internal security forces on march 5
6
Lebanon News
10:28
Lebanon, Jordan reaffirm ties, sign 21 cooperation agreements
Lebanon News
10:28
Lebanon, Jordan reaffirm ties, sign 21 cooperation agreements
7
Lebanon News
03:45
Sources to LBCI: Quintet envoys to meet President Aoun
Lebanon News
03:45
Sources to LBCI: Quintet envoys to meet President Aoun
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel heightens alert as US weighs options for potential Iran strike
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel heightens alert as US weighs options for potential Iran strike
