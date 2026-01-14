News
'There is a calm. We are in full control,' Iran foreign minister tells Fox News
Middle East News
14-01-2026 | 16:00
'There is a calm. We are in full control,' Iran foreign minister tells Fox News
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday said the government was in full control, as authorities carry out their most severe repression of protests in years.
"After three days of terrorist operation, now there is a calm. We are in full control," Araghchi told U.S. broadcaster Fox News' "Special Report" program.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Abbas Araghchi
Protests
