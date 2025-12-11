Russia's defense ministry says downed 287 Ukrainian drones

11-12-2025 | 00:57
Russia&#39;s defense ministry says downed 287 Ukrainian drones
Russia's defense ministry says downed 287 Ukrainian drones

Russia's defense ministry said on Thursday that it shot down 287 Ukrainian drones overnight, one of the largest single-night totals in nearly four years of conflict.

Of the drones "intercepted and shot down" by Russian air defenses, 32 were headed towards Moscow, the ministry said in a statement posted on Telegram.

AFP
 

