Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

Lebanon News
2023-01-23
LBCI
LBCI
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0min
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

After a grenade was hurled at LBCI building, preliminary investigations conducted by various security apparatuses revealed that two people riding a motorcycle were the main suspects of the attack based on what the surveillance cameras had captured.

 
Investigations are still ongoing, and a thorough search of the area in the vicinity of the LBCI building is being conducted to look for any evidence that might point to the assailants.
 
At precisely 9:10 P.M. yesterday, a grenade detonated in one of the parking lots of LBCI studios, resulting in material damages only.
 

LBCI after grenade attack: We will always be a platform for freedom and in defense of Lebanon
Will the LBP 15,000 exchange rate tackle financial crisis?
