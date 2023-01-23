Judge Tarek Bitar resumes Beirut blast investigations

Based on information confirmed to LBCI, the judicial investigator, Judge Bitar, decided to return to the port investigations and agreed to release the Syrian Ahmed Rajab and the Lebanese Salim Chebli, Michel Nahoul, Shafik Merhi, and Sami Hussein.



It also revealed that he will charge eight people, including General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim and State Security chief Maj. Gen. Tony Saliba.