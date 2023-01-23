Judge Tarek Bitar resumes Beirut blast investigations

Lebanon News
2023-01-23 | 08:05
Judge Tarek Bitar resumes Beirut blast investigations
0min
According to LBCI Information, judge Tarek Bitar will resume the investigations into the Beirut Port explosion’s probe based on a legal study backed by legal articles.

Based on information confirmed to LBCI, the judicial investigator, Judge Bitar, decided to return to the port investigations and agreed to release the Syrian Ahmed Rajab and the Lebanese Salim Chebli, Michel Nahoul, Shafik Merhi, and Sami Hussein.  

It also revealed that he will charge eight people, including General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim and State Security chief Maj. Gen. Tony Saliba.
 

