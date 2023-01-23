European observatory warns Lebanese officials against obstructing investigations

Lebanon News
2023-01-23
High views
European observatory warns Lebanese officials against obstructing investigations
European observatory warns Lebanese officials against obstructing investigations

The European Observatory for Integrity in Lebanon (OEIL) expressed its satisfaction with the success of the first phase of the European investigation that took place in the past days in Lebanon, saying that the judicial track was put on the right track.

In a statement, the organization stated that the European investigation with Banque du Liban's governor, Riad Salameh, will inevitably take place and is likely to take place next February, pointing out that it is expected that the investigation will be carried out by the French judge Aude Buresi.

The European Observatory for Integrity in Lebanon warned against any Lebanese official trying to obstruct the investigations through diplomatic channels "because the Lebanese are suffering greatly due to the loss of funds and the collapse of the Lebanese pound." 

The statement added that "we have full confidence in the work of judicial investigation departments and public prosecutions in European countries that are far from the political influence, which unfortunately the Lebanese are accustomed to, which has lost confidence in achieving justice and led to the expansion of the system of impunity."
 

