US urges Lebanon to complete swift investigation into Beirut blast

When asked about the recent developments in the Beirut blast probe’s case and Tarek Bitar’s current charges against senior officials during the Department Press Briefing, Ned Price, the Department Spokesperson, stated that “when it comes to Lebanon, we in the international community have made it clear since the explosion that we support swift – that we support and urge Lebanese authorities to complete a swift and transparent investigation into the horrific explosion at the Port of Beirut.”



Adding that “the victims of this explosion in August 2020 deserve justice. Those responsible must be held accountable.”