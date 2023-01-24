US urges Lebanon to complete swift investigation into Beirut blast

Lebanon News
2023-01-24 | 03:59
High views
US urges Lebanon to complete swift investigation into Beirut blast
US urges Lebanon to complete swift investigation into Beirut blast

The United States has urged the Lebanese authorities to investigate the Beirut Port explosion’s file transparently.

When asked about the recent developments in the Beirut blast probe’s case and Tarek Bitar’s current charges against senior officials during the Department Press Briefing, Ned Price, the Department Spokesperson, stated that “when it comes to Lebanon, we in the international community have made it clear since the explosion that we support swift – that we support and urge Lebanese authorities to complete a swift and transparent investigation into the horrific explosion at the Port of Beirut.”  

Adding that “the victims of this explosion in August 2020 deserve justice. Those responsible must be held accountable.”
 

Lebanon News

Beirut Port Explosion

Probe

United States

Tarek Bitar

Ned Price

Lebanon

Lebanon blast investigator charges public prosecutor
Judge Bitar breaks prevailing pattern, returns to investigation
