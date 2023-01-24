US Treasury sanctions financial expert Hassan Moukalled

Lebanon News
2023-01-24 | 10:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US Treasury sanctions financial expert Hassan Moukalled
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
US Treasury sanctions financial expert Hassan Moukalled

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has designated several individuals and associated entities for facilitating financial activities for Hizballah. At the center of this network is Lebanese money exchanger and so-called financial expert Hassan Moukalled.

According to OFAC, Moukalled has played a key role in enabling Hizballah to continue to exploit and exacerbate Lebanon’s economic crisis. 

Treasury has also designated CTEX Exchange, a money service business owned by Hassan Moukalled, in addition to Hassan Moukalled’s sons, Rayyan Moukalled and Rani Moukalled, who facilitate Hassan Moukalled and his company’s financial activities in support of Hizballah. 

According to OFAC as of mid-2021, Hassan Moukalled established on behalf of Hizballah CTEX as a financial front company in Beirut.

Senior Hizballah financial official Muhammad Qasir and his deputy Muhammad Qasim al-Bazzal were reportedly behind the establishment of CTEX. 

"In mid-2021, Hassan Moukalled received a license from Lebanon’s central bank for CTEX to transfer money within Lebanon and abroad, and within a year the company had obtained significant market share within Lebanon’s currency transfer sector and was reportedly collecting millions of U.S. dollars for the Central Bank of Lebanon," the OFAC statement added.

OFAC added that CTEX was also providing US dollars to Hizballah institutions and recruiting money changers loyal to Hizballah. 

The US Treasury considered that Hassan Moukalled has advocated for CTEX directly to the central bank governor and receives commissions in the hundreds of thousands of dollars daily. 

"As Lebanon and its economy faced a dire and ongoing financial crisis in mid-2022, Hassan Moukalled was working with Hizballah officials to capitalize on investors’ and expatriates’ efforts to make money in the Lebanese financial sector and transfer cash out of Lebanon," the statement added. 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Department of Treasury

OFAC

United States

Lebanon

Sanctions

LBCI Next
US urges Lebanon to complete swift investigation into Beirut blast
Judge Bitar breaks prevailing pattern, returns to investigation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-15

Details of Qatari initiative in Lebanon and Hezbollah stance

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:23

Lebanon's Bitar wages uphill struggle for justice over port blast

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

A look into FPM-Hezbollah current relationship

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

Lebanon's patients resorting to Syrian and Iranian alternatives as prices soar

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

All signs indicate Judge Bitar's return will not go unnoticed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:36

Mawlawi denies postposing Municipal elections, working on finding funds

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:31

What is the fate of the Sayrafa exchange platform?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:23

Lebanon's Bitar wages uphill struggle for justice over port blast

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Lebanese passport ranked among least powerful in 2023

LBCI
World
2022-12-08

Will Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia join Schengen?

LBCI
World
06:43

Seven dead as California mourns 3rd mass killing in eight days

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

All signs indicate Judge Bitar's return will not go unnoticed

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app