Beirut blast investigations: The latest

Lebanon News
2023-01-25 | 12:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Beirut blast investigations: The latest

Attorney Sakher Al-Hashem, representing director of the port of Beirut, Hassan Koreytem confirmed on Wednesday that Koreytem was released alongside Mohammad al-Awf, the port's security official.

He believed that by making the historic decision to free all detainees, Cassation Public Prosecutor Ghassan Oweidat prevented a civil war in Lebanon.
 
Earlier in the day, Oweidat has decided to release every person detained in connection with the port explosion case without exception, bar them from traveling, put them at the disposal of the Judicial Council if it will convene and inform whoever is necessary.
 
“No one wants to dismiss Bitar. let him continue as he started, and in the coming days you will witness legal violations against me made by Bitar," Oweidat said.
He emphasized that the release of the detainees was unrelated to the US sanctions. As for the reason behind taking such a step today, he said that the matter was not previously brought up.
 
The families of those killed in the Beirut explosion gathered in response to Oweidat's decision to protest the release of those detained in the file.
 
This as information obtained by LBCI stated that Oweidat charged judicial investigator in the Beirut Port explosion case, Judge Tarek Bitar, before the General Authority of the Court of Cassation, and decided to prevent him from traveling.
 
Sources in the Public Prosecution Office of the Court of Cassation revealed to LBCI Oweidat sent the head of the Central Investigation Department and his assistant to Bitar's home in order to summon him for a hearing on the matter of usurpation of power.
 
However, Bitar refused to appear, so charges were brought against him.
 
 
“What the Public Prosecutor of cassation did is contrary to the law, as he had relinquished the port file, and he is accused by me. He is not entitled to take decisions to release detainees in a file under consideration by the investigating judge,” Bitar said to LBCI. 
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Beirut Blast

Lebanon

Investigation

Court

Prosecution

Bitar

Oweidat

LBCI Next
Lebanese environmental group accused of being Hezbollah arm
All signs indicate Judge Bitar's return will not go unnoticed
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-24

US urges Lebanon to complete swift investigation into Beirut blast

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Judge Tarek Bitar resumes Beirut blast investigations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-18

Judge Bitar meets French delegation, insists on continuing Beirut blast investigation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:09

Oweidat charges Tarek Bitar with felony

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

US Citizen released after two years of "Unlawful Detention" in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
04:02

Lebanon and Yemen sites added to UNESCO endangered list

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:11

LBCI taps into latest details on US sanctions against CTEX EXCHANGE Company

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:09

Oweidat charges Tarek Bitar with felony

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-13

Lebanese doctor pulls off new medical breakthrough in Tripoli

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:32

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
World
2022-12-29

Biden tax credits aim to jolt electric delivery truck demand

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

US Citizen released after two years of "Unlawful Detention" in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:32

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app