News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Joumhoriyet Noun
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Coverage of the 2022 Lebanese parliamentary elections.
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25 | 12:32
High views
Share
Share
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
2
min
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Attorney Sakher Al-Hashem, representing director of the port of Beirut, Hassan Koreytem confirmed on Wednesday that Koreytem was released alongside Mohammad al-Awf, the port's security official.
He believed that by making the historic decision to free all detainees, Cassation Public Prosecutor Ghassan Oweidat prevented a civil war in Lebanon.
Earlier in the day, Oweidat has decided to release every person detained in connection with the port explosion case without exception, bar them from traveling, put them at the disposal of the Judicial Council if it will convene and inform whoever is necessary.
“No one wants to dismiss Bitar. let him continue as he started, and in the coming days you will witness legal violations against me made by Bitar," Oweidat said.
He emphasized that the release of the detainees was unrelated to the US sanctions. As for the reason behind taking such a step today, he said that the matter was not previously brought up.
The families of those killed in the Beirut explosion gathered in response to Oweidat's decision to protest the release of those detained in the file.
This as information obtained by LBCI stated that Oweidat charged judicial investigator in the Beirut Port explosion case, Judge Tarek Bitar, before the General Authority of the Court of Cassation, and decided to prevent him from traveling.
Sources in the Public Prosecution Office of the Court of Cassation revealed to LBCI Oweidat sent the head of the Central Investigation Department and his assistant to Bitar's home in order to summon him for a hearing on the matter of usurpation of power.
However, Bitar refused to appear, so charges were brought against him.
“What the Public Prosecutor of cassation did is contrary to the law, as he had relinquished the port file, and he is accused by me. He is not entitled to take decisions to release detainees in a file under consideration by the investigating judge,” Bitar said to LBCI.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Beirut Blast
Lebanon
Investigation
Court
Prosecution
Bitar
Oweidat
Next
Lebanese environmental group accused of being Hezbollah arm
All signs indicate Judge Bitar's return will not go unnoticed
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-24
US urges Lebanon to complete swift investigation into Beirut blast
Lebanon News
2023-01-24
US urges Lebanon to complete swift investigation into Beirut blast
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Judge Tarek Bitar resumes Beirut blast investigations
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Judge Tarek Bitar resumes Beirut blast investigations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-18
Judge Bitar meets French delegation, insists on continuing Beirut blast investigation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-18
Judge Bitar meets French delegation, insists on continuing Beirut blast investigation
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:09
Oweidat charges Tarek Bitar with felony
News Bulletin Reports
11:09
Oweidat charges Tarek Bitar with felony
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:31
US Citizen released after two years of "Unlawful Detention" in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:31
US Citizen released after two years of "Unlawful Detention" in Lebanon
0
Middle East
04:02
Lebanon and Yemen sites added to UNESCO endangered list
Middle East
04:02
Lebanon and Yemen sites added to UNESCO endangered list
0
Lebanon Economy
11:11
LBCI taps into latest details on US sanctions against CTEX EXCHANGE Company
Lebanon Economy
11:11
LBCI taps into latest details on US sanctions against CTEX EXCHANGE Company
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:09
Oweidat charges Tarek Bitar with felony
News Bulletin Reports
11:09
Oweidat charges Tarek Bitar with felony
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-13
Lebanese doctor pulls off new medical breakthrough in Tripoli
Lebanon News
2023-01-13
Lebanese doctor pulls off new medical breakthrough in Tripoli
0
Lebanon News
12:32
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
12:32
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
World
2022-12-29
Biden tax credits aim to jolt electric delivery truck demand
World
2022-12-29
Biden tax credits aim to jolt electric delivery truck demand
0
Lebanon News
04:31
US Citizen released after two years of "Unlawful Detention" in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:31
US Citizen released after two years of "Unlawful Detention" in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:32
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
12:32
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
10:09
Missile hit Turkish-owned ship in Ukraine's Kherson port
World
10:09
Missile hit Turkish-owned ship in Ukraine's Kherson port
2
Lebanon News
09:53
Badri Daher has been released
Lebanon News
09:53
Badri Daher has been released
3
Lebanon News
12:32
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
12:32
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
4
Middle East
09:47
Why is Turkey blocking Swedish and Finnish NATO membership?
Middle East
09:47
Why is Turkey blocking Swedish and Finnish NATO membership?
5
Lebanon Economy
05:22
US boosts depleted salaries of Lebanon security forces via UN
Lebanon Economy
05:22
US boosts depleted salaries of Lebanon security forces via UN
6
Lebanon Economy
11:11
LBCI taps into latest details on US sanctions against CTEX EXCHANGE Company
Lebanon Economy
11:11
LBCI taps into latest details on US sanctions against CTEX EXCHANGE Company
7
Lebanon Economy
07:41
Lebanese protest record-low value of local currency
Lebanon Economy
07:41
Lebanese protest record-low value of local currency
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:09
Oweidat charges Tarek Bitar with felony
News Bulletin Reports
11:09
Oweidat charges Tarek Bitar with felony
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store