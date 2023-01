Confirming in a News Release for the United Nations Human Rights Council to pass a resolution and create an independent fact-finding mission into the Beirut port explosion, to help secure justice for the victims and establish the facts into the tragic incident, as "it is now clearer than ever that the domestic investigation will not be allowed to progress and cannot deliver justice."



"Lebanon may be leaderless, but that doesn't mean other countries cannot step up to lead on human rights for people in Lebanon," said Lama Fakih, Middle East director at Human Rights Watch.



"The gross failure to provide justice to the victims of the Beirut port explosion will only further undermine stability and the rule of law at this critical juncture in Lebanon's history," Fakih added.



According to HRW's News Release, the survivors of the explosion and the victims' families previously sent two letters to the member of the Human Rights Council, urging a resolution to establish an international investigation.



Aya Majzoub, deputy Middle East and North Africa director at Amnesty International added, "it is patently clear that the Lebanese authorities are determined to obstruct justice. Since the explosion, they have repeatedly blocked the domestic investigation, shielding themselves from accountability at the expense of the victims' rights to truth, justice, and redress."