Qatar joining Lebanon’s gas consortium is progress: Hochstein

Lebanon News
2023-01-29 | 08:30
High views
Qatar joining Lebanon's gas consortium is progress: Hochstein
0min
Qatar joining Lebanon's gas consortium is progress: Hochstein

“Congratulations to Lebanon on Qatar Energy joining as an investor with ENI and TotalEnergies,” said the US Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs, who mediated the Israeli-Lebanese maritime border negotiations, Amos Hochstein.

“Welcome additional new investment in Lebanon energy sector and another example of progress from the maritime agreement,” Hochstein added in a tweet.
 
 

