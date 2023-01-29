0min

Qatar joining Lebanon’s gas consortium is progress: Hochstein

“Congratulations to Lebanon on Qatar Energy joining as an investor with ENI and TotalEnergies,” said the US Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs, who mediated the Israeli-Lebanese maritime border negotiations, Amos Hochstein.

“Welcome additional new investment in Lebanon energy sector and another example of progress from the maritime agreement,” Hochstein added in a tweet. Congratulations to #Lebanon on @qatarenergy joining as investor with @eni @TotalEnergies. Welcome additional new investment in Lebanon energy sector and another example of progress from the maritime agreement. @Najib_Mikati @usembassybeirut pic.twitter.com/O2qnMG7wJm — amos hochstein (@amoshochstein) January 29, 2023