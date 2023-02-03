News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
12
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
12
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US Ambassador Shea renews call for justice in Lokman Slim’s case
Lebanon News
2023-02-03 | 11:21
High views
Share
Share
1
min
US Ambassador Shea renews call for justice in Lokman Slim’s case
US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy C. Shea marked the two-year anniversary of Lokman Slim’s assassination on Friday afternoon.
In a statement, Ambassador Shea remarked that Lokman was “full of hope for a better Lebanon for all Lebanese,” known for his bravery in facing threats.
Adding that his legacy is evidenced “here today, as we gather again in his name to renew our commitment to pursuing the very ideals that he died for.”
The US Ambassador to Lebanon stated that Slim was an advocate of free speech, democracy, and the right of people to exist in peace, as he “armed himself” with education, free thought, and a “love for his beautiful homeland,” voicing that those who assassinated him “traffic in deceit, fear, and hate.”
Ambassador Shea affirmed during her statement that “we reject violent measures of exclusion that aim to intimidate the brave into hiding and silence. We also reject impunity for those who perpetrate such acts.”
Concluding, on behalf of the US Embassy, she renews the call for justice, refusing to let fear triumph, as “we gather in love and friendship, brought together by the memory of a man who embodied those very ideals.”
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lokman Slim
Assassination
Investigation
Lebanon
Justice
US Ambassador
Dorothy C. Shea
Next
Gasoline and gas prices increase, diesel price drops
Lebanon extends command over territorial waters
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-24
Lebanon's Bitar wages uphill struggle for justice over port blast
Lebanon News
2023-01-24
Lebanon's Bitar wages uphill struggle for justice over port blast
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-24
US urges Lebanon to complete swift investigation into Beirut blast
Lebanon News
2023-01-24
US urges Lebanon to complete swift investigation into Beirut blast
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-17
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-17
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
11:46
Irish peacekeeper injured in Lebanon discharged from hospital
Lebanon News
11:46
Irish peacekeeper injured in Lebanon discharged from hospital
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:01
Lebanese officials must bear responsibility: Barbara Leaf
News Bulletin Reports
14:01
Lebanese officials must bear responsibility: Barbara Leaf
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Will Lebanese banks go on strike?
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Will Lebanese banks go on strike?
0
Lebanon News
11:46
Irish peacekeeper injured in Lebanon discharged from hospital
Lebanon News
11:46
Irish peacekeeper injured in Lebanon discharged from hospital
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:58
Duquesne says will put effort in file of importing Egyptian gas, Jordanian energy
News Bulletin Reports
10:58
Duquesne says will put effort in file of importing Egyptian gas, Jordanian energy
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02
US act aims to end illicit Captagon trade in Syria
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02
US act aims to end illicit Captagon trade in Syria
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Will Lebanese banks go on strike?
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Will Lebanese banks go on strike?
0
Variety
2023-01-16
Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury
Variety
2023-01-16
Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
04:23
Damage at Iran military site hit by drones
Middle East
04:23
Damage at Iran military site hit by drones
2
Lebanon News
05:07
Gasoline and gas prices increase, diesel price drops
Lebanon News
05:07
Gasoline and gas prices increase, diesel price drops
3
Lebanon Economy
07:20
Qatar to lift ban on weeds and leafy plants’ imports from Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
07:20
Qatar to lift ban on weeds and leafy plants’ imports from Lebanon
4
World
04:48
US Congress says F-16 sale to Turkey depends on NATO approval
World
04:48
US Congress says F-16 sale to Turkey depends on NATO approval
5
Lebanon News
08:28
Beirut Airport saw an increasing number of travelers in January
Lebanon News
08:28
Beirut Airport saw an increasing number of travelers in January
6
Middle East
07:45
Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran's 'revolutionary process' is irreversible
Middle East
07:45
Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran's 'revolutionary process' is irreversible
7
Middle East
06:36
Turkey inflation higher than expected at nearly 58 percent
Middle East
06:36
Turkey inflation higher than expected at nearly 58 percent
8
Lebanon News
07:14
UN experts condemn slow progress in Lokman Slim’s murder file
Lebanon News
07:14
UN experts condemn slow progress in Lokman Slim’s murder file
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store