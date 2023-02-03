US Ambassador Shea renews call for justice in Lokman Slim’s case

In a statement, Ambassador Shea remarked that Lokman was “full of hope for a better Lebanon for all Lebanese,” known for his bravery in facing threats.



Adding that his legacy is evidenced “here today, as we gather again in his name to renew our commitment to pursuing the very ideals that he died for.”



The US Ambassador to Lebanon stated that Slim was an advocate of free speech, democracy, and the right of people to exist in peace, as he “armed himself” with education, free thought, and a “love for his beautiful homeland,” voicing that those who assassinated him “traffic in deceit, fear, and hate.”



Ambassador Shea affirmed during her statement that “we reject violent measures of exclusion that aim to intimidate the brave into hiding and silence. We also reject impunity for those who perpetrate such acts.”



Concluding, on behalf of the US Embassy, she renews the call for justice, refusing to let fear triumph, as “we gather in love and friendship, brought together by the memory of a man who embodied those very ideals.”