Lebanon fuel prices see slight increase

Lebanon News
2023-02-06 | 09:32
High views



On Monday, February 6, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased LBP 16,000, and that of 98 octane fuel increased LBP 18,000, while the price of diesel increased LBP 17,000, and that of gas increased LBP 11,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
 
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,188,000 
 
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,216,000 
 
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,206,000 
 
- Gas Canister: LBP 754,000
 

