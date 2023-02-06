The latest on delegations participating in Paris meeting

Here is what LBCI learned about the delegations partaking in this meeting:



- Advisor to the French president for North African and Middle East affairs, Patrick Dorrell, headed the French side.



- US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, headed the US side.



- Advisor at the Saudi Royal Court, Nizar Al-Aloula, headed the Saudi delegation.



- Assistant Qatari Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, headed the Qatari side.



- Egyptian Ambassador to France, Alaa Youssef, headed the Egyptian team.