News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Eendi Soual
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Parliament resumes session on government performance
Lebanon News
15-07-2025 | 10:22
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Parliament resumes session on government performance
Lebanese Parliament resumed its session at 5 p.m. to debate the government's performance, with MPs continuing to deliver speeches.
MP Paula Yacoubian delivered a sharp critique, urging the cabinet to take decisive action against corruption and the proliferation of weapons outside state control.
Yacoubian described the government's efforts as "modest at best," stressing that the Lebanese people are still placing hope in the executive's ability to confront what she called the entrenched corruption of the ruling class.
Addressing the issue of Hezbollah's arms, she said that despite the hardships Lebanon has endured, "there has been no meaningful response from Hezbollah regarding the call to place all weapons under the authority of the state."
"There is no country in the world that has prospered while allowing militias to bear arms," Yacoubian added.
"This time, we are not entering the unknown—we know exactly what lies ahead," she warned, calling on the government to present a concrete timeline and framework for the collection and surrender of weapons. "This is the most crucial decision facing the government," she stated.
Yacoubian further said, "This is one of the best governments Lebanon has had, and we hope it brings fruitful projects."
Moreover, MP Halimé El Kaakour acknowledged that the current government has implemented several reforms but criticized its lack of transparency and responsiveness. “We have yet to receive answers to many questions we’ve raised, including those related to public debt, prisoners, and arbitration councils,” she said.
Kaakour also highlighted deep concerns in the education sector, noting that only 22% of students in Lebanon are enrolled in public schools—a figure that is “reversed in most countries around the world.”
Addressing the issue of national defense, Kaakour stressed the urgent need for the security strategy outlined in the government’s policy plan, particularly regarding the state’s monopoly on arms. “Where is the security strategy?” she asked. “And why does the government remain silent on ongoing Israeli violations?”
MP Michel Daher sounded the alarm during the session over what he described as an existential threat to Lebanon, warning that tensions are simmering beneath the surface.
Daher called on the government to take responsibility on the international stage and push for international guarantees to protect Lebanon, including securing an Israeli withdrawal from the five remaining occupied border points.
“We are facing a systematic destruction of the economy, and Israel is pleased with our current state,” he said. “If the crisis continues, I fear the outbreak of internal strife.”
MP Sami Gemayel issued a stark warning about Lebanon's future, saying there can be no meaningful reform or progress as long as weapons remain outside the authority of the state.
"We are committed to prioritizing national partnership and transitioning Lebanon toward a new direction," Gemayel said in a televised address, stressing that any genuine dialogue must take place in an environment free from intimidation and armed pressure. "How can we hold talks while some factions possess weapons and a tool of coercion?"
Gemayel described the situation in Lebanon as a state of war, questioning how the country can attract investments or receive international aid without first asserting its sovereignty.
"There is no state, no reform, and no recovery while weapons are outside the state's framework," he declared. "Nothing will move in the right direction in Lebanon under these conditions."
He also urged Hezbollah not to be the cause of internal unrest, saying the so-called resistance weapons have failed to protect Lebanon. "They are not resisting today," he said. "Let them turn these weapons into an opportunity to defend the country through the Lebanese Army."
Gemayel's comments reflect mounting concerns among political leaders over the impact of non-state arms on Lebanon's stability, governance, and international standing.
Developing
Lebanon News
Parliament
Lebanon
Session
Government
Performance
Next
Lebanese committee to meet at Presidential Palace after receiving US response to proposal
From Shebaa Farms to Mount Hermon: Israel resets its northern war map
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:27
Parliament session opens with key MPs’ remarks on government performance: Major statements
Lebanon News
04:27
Parliament session opens with key MPs’ remarks on government performance: Major statements
0
Lebanon News
04:07
Parliament session kicks off to review government performance
Lebanon News
04:07
Parliament session kicks off to review government performance
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-25
Lebanon's Speaker Berri calls Parliament to convene on June 30 for general session
Lebanon News
2025-06-25
Lebanon's Speaker Berri calls Parliament to convene on June 30 for general session
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-11
EU delegation tells LBCI Lebanon’s high-risk listing tied to FATF, not current government performance
Lebanon News
2025-06-11
EU delegation tells LBCI Lebanon’s high-risk listing tied to FATF, not current government performance
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:14
Lebanese Press Syndicate condemns violent assault on LBCI journalist Petra Abou Haidar
Lebanon News
14:14
Lebanese Press Syndicate condemns violent assault on LBCI journalist Petra Abou Haidar
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Inside Lebanon's biggest drug lab: Lebanese Army tightens grip on Bekaa drug lords
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Inside Lebanon's biggest drug lab: Lebanese Army tightens grip on Bekaa drug lords
0
Lebanon News
12:23
Hezbollah calls Israel east Lebanon strike a 'major escalation'
Lebanon News
12:23
Hezbollah calls Israel east Lebanon strike a 'major escalation'
0
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon's Press Club condemns assault on journalist Petra Abou Haidar, calls for accountability
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon's Press Club condemns assault on journalist Petra Abou Haidar, calls for accountability
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-30
Kuwait invites President Aoun for official visit to boost bilateral ties
Lebanon News
2025-04-30
Kuwait invites President Aoun for official visit to boost bilateral ties
0
Middle East News
2025-07-14
Israel says Syria strikes 'a clear warning to the Syrian regime'
Middle East News
2025-07-14
Israel says Syria strikes 'a clear warning to the Syrian regime'
0
Middle East News
2025-07-14
Israel army says will not allow military threat in southern Syria
Middle East News
2025-07-14
Israel army says will not allow military threat in southern Syria
0
World News
2025-05-08
Cardinal Robert Prevost under the name of Leo XIV declared Supreme Pontiff, succeeding Pope Francis
World News
2025-05-08
Cardinal Robert Prevost under the name of Leo XIV declared Supreme Pontiff, succeeding Pope Francis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:59
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
08:59
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:59
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
08:59
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
2
Lebanon News
08:53
Israeli airstrikes kill 12 in Lebanon's Bekaa, including Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
08:53
Israeli airstrikes kill 12 in Lebanon's Bekaa, including Syrian refugees
3
Lebanon Economy
07:05
Lebanon's central bank bans interactions with Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan: Circular
Lebanon Economy
07:05
Lebanon's central bank bans interactions with Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan: Circular
4
Lebanon News
07:15
Lebanese Army arrests 144 Syrians for illegal entry, detains multiple Lebanese suspects in raids
Lebanon News
07:15
Lebanese Army arrests 144 Syrians for illegal entry, detains multiple Lebanese suspects in raids
5
Lebanon News
03:42
Airstrikes hit Bodai as Israel targets alleged Hezbollah positions in Bekaa
Lebanon News
03:42
Airstrikes hit Bodai as Israel targets alleged Hezbollah positions in Bekaa
6
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon's Press Club condemns assault on journalist Petra Abou Haidar, calls for accountability
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon's Press Club condemns assault on journalist Petra Abou Haidar, calls for accountability
7
Lebanon News
04:44
Israeli defense minister says strikes under way in Lebanon are 'clear message' to Hezbollah
Lebanon News
04:44
Israeli defense minister says strikes under way in Lebanon are 'clear message' to Hezbollah
8
Lebanon News
03:32
Lebanese committee to meet at Presidential Palace after receiving US response to proposal
Lebanon News
03:32
Lebanese committee to meet at Presidential Palace after receiving US response to proposal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More