Parliament resumes session on government performance

Lebanese Parliament resumed its session at 5 p.m. to debate the government's performance, with MPs continuing to deliver speeches.



MP Paula Yacoubian delivered a sharp critique, urging the cabinet to take decisive action against corruption and the proliferation of weapons outside state control.



Yacoubian described the government's efforts as "modest at best," stressing that the Lebanese people are still placing hope in the executive's ability to confront what she called the entrenched corruption of the ruling class.



Addressing the issue of Hezbollah's arms, she said that despite the hardships Lebanon has endured, "there has been no meaningful response from Hezbollah regarding the call to place all weapons under the authority of the state."



"There is no country in the world that has prospered while allowing militias to bear arms," Yacoubian added.



"This time, we are not entering the unknown—we know exactly what lies ahead," she warned, calling on the government to present a concrete timeline and framework for the collection and surrender of weapons. "This is the most crucial decision facing the government," she stated.



Yacoubian further said, "This is one of the best governments Lebanon has had, and we hope it brings fruitful projects."

Moreover, MP Halimé El Kaakour acknowledged that the current government has implemented several reforms but criticized its lack of transparency and responsiveness. “We have yet to receive answers to many questions we’ve raised, including those related to public debt, prisoners, and arbitration councils,” she said.



Kaakour also highlighted deep concerns in the education sector, noting that only 22% of students in Lebanon are enrolled in public schools—a figure that is “reversed in most countries around the world.”



Addressing the issue of national defense, Kaakour stressed the urgent need for the security strategy outlined in the government’s policy plan, particularly regarding the state’s monopoly on arms. “Where is the security strategy?” she asked. “And why does the government remain silent on ongoing Israeli violations?”

MP Michel Daher sounded the alarm during the session over what he described as an existential threat to Lebanon, warning that tensions are simmering beneath the surface.



Daher called on the government to take responsibility on the international stage and push for international guarantees to protect Lebanon, including securing an Israeli withdrawal from the five remaining occupied border points.



“We are facing a systematic destruction of the economy, and Israel is pleased with our current state,” he said. “If the crisis continues, I fear the outbreak of internal strife.”

MP Sami Gemayel issued a stark warning about Lebanon's future, saying there can be no meaningful reform or progress as long as weapons remain outside the authority of the state.



"We are committed to prioritizing national partnership and transitioning Lebanon toward a new direction," Gemayel said in a televised address, stressing that any genuine dialogue must take place in an environment free from intimidation and armed pressure. "How can we hold talks while some factions possess weapons and a tool of coercion?"



Gemayel described the situation in Lebanon as a state of war, questioning how the country can attract investments or receive international aid without first asserting its sovereignty.



"There is no state, no reform, and no recovery while weapons are outside the state's framework," he declared. "Nothing will move in the right direction in Lebanon under these conditions."



He also urged Hezbollah not to be the cause of internal unrest, saying the so-called resistance weapons have failed to protect Lebanon. "They are not resisting today," he said. "Let them turn these weapons into an opportunity to defend the country through the Lebanese Army."



Gemayel's comments reflect mounting concerns among political leaders over the impact of non-state arms on Lebanon's stability, governance, and international standing.

Developing