Parliament session kicks off to review government performance

Lebanon’s Parliament convened Tuesday to question the government over its policies and overall performance.



The session provides lawmakers a key opportunity to assess the government's direction and raise pressing national issues.



Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri outlined speaking time rules, stating that a bloc of five MPs is allowed one speaker, a bloc of ten can have two, fifteen members can have three, and twenty members are granted four speakers.



Each speaker will be given 10 minutes to address the session.