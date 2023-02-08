Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day

Fayyad's words came after a meeting held in the Grand Serail for the ministerial committee charged with evaluating the national electricity plan, headed by caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, in which decisions were taken regarding implementing the emergency plan, according to the energy minister.



Fayyad pointed out that what enabled EDL to take this decision is the commitment of the relevant ministries, especially the Ministries of Interior and Defense, to the security support that EDL teams and distribution service operators need to remove infringements by naming liaison officers from the Ministries of Defense and Interior, the Internal Security Forces, and the army.



There was also a commitment from the Minister of Justice that the Public Prosecution Office was informed of this matter and the need for legal support for campaigns to remove the infringements.



Minister Fayyad announced the start of collection based on the new tariffs during the next ten days, expecting people to feel the difference in energy supply before this date.



He said: "It was also agreed to instruct the Banque du Liban to expedite the opening of the necessary credits for the entry of the fuel ships "A and B" that have not yet entered, and which will entail fines, and negotiations will take place to reduce the fines.



"We need Banque du Liban to open credit for this matter, in addition to paying the amounts due for operation and maintenance in factories and for distributors of distribution services, which enables us to implement the plan to increase energy supply," he added.



Regarding EDL's schedule for electricity supply to inform the citizens, the Minister of Energy said: "I instructed EDL to do this matter. There are difficulties, but I will continue to wish this matter for them, and God willing, they will be able to inform people about this schedule."



The minutes of the meeting stated:



First: Emphasize that the security authorities provide the required support and protection concerning collecting the tariffs and removal of encroachments on transport lines, provided that communication in this regard takes place with the director of operations in the army and the head of the Service and Operations Division in the General Directorate of the Internal Security Forces.



Second: Issuing a circular by the Prime Minister requesting all departments to cooperate with the Electricité du Liban and pay the due dues.



Third: Take note of the request directed by the Minister of Justice to the Cassation Public Prosecution, according to which he requested that directives are given to whoever is needed in terms of strictness and the priority of deciding on records related to infringements on electricity networks.



Fourth: Beginning to collect bills from the Electricité du Liban Corporation within ten days from its date.



Fifth: Instruct the Banque du Liban to open the necessary credits to unload the ships loaded with fuel A and B and allow the Electricité du Liban to use them.



Sixth: Allowing a new tender to purchase 66,000 tons of gas and oil, provided that the committee is informed of the outcome of this tender and the stages of implementation of the plan during the freeze period, and not to decide on it before the committee issues a clear decision in this regard.