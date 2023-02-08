News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
9
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
Metn
9
o
Keserwan
9
o
North
8
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
3
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
9
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
Metn
9
o
Keserwan
9
o
North
8
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
3
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
Lebanon News
2023-02-08 | 06:53
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
Caretaker Minister of Energy and Water, Walid Fayyad, announced that the Electricité du Liban is ready to improve its power supply and will issue a statement next Friday announcing that it will reach 500 megawatts, which is equivalent to about 4 hours of supply per day.
Fayyad's words came after a meeting held in the Grand Serail for the ministerial committee charged with evaluating the national electricity plan, headed by caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, in which decisions were taken regarding implementing the emergency plan, according to the energy minister.
Fayyad pointed out that what enabled EDL to take this decision is the commitment of the relevant ministries, especially the Ministries of Interior and Defense, to the security support that EDL teams and distribution service operators need to remove infringements by naming liaison officers from the Ministries of Defense and Interior, the Internal Security Forces, and the army.
There was also a commitment from the Minister of Justice that the Public Prosecution Office was informed of this matter and the need for legal support for campaigns to remove the infringements.
Minister Fayyad announced the start of collection based on the new tariffs during the next ten days, expecting people to feel the difference in energy supply before this date.
He said: "It was also agreed to instruct the Banque du Liban to expedite the opening of the necessary credits for the entry of the fuel ships "A and B" that have not yet entered, and which will entail fines, and negotiations will take place to reduce the fines.
"We need Banque du Liban to open credit for this matter, in addition to paying the amounts due for operation and maintenance in factories and for distributors of distribution services, which enables us to implement the plan to increase energy supply," he added.
Regarding EDL's schedule for electricity supply to inform the citizens, the Minister of Energy said: "I instructed EDL to do this matter. There are difficulties, but I will continue to wish this matter for them, and God willing, they will be able to inform people about this schedule."
The minutes of the meeting stated:
First: Emphasize that the security authorities provide the required support and protection concerning collecting the tariffs and removal of encroachments on transport lines, provided that communication in this regard takes place with the director of operations in the army and the head of the Service and Operations Division in the General Directorate of the Internal Security Forces.
Second: Issuing a circular by the Prime Minister requesting all departments to cooperate with the Electricité du Liban and pay the due dues.
Third: Take note of the request directed by the Minister of Justice to the Cassation Public Prosecution, according to which he requested that directives are given to whoever is needed in terms of strictness and the priority of deciding on records related to infringements on electricity networks.
Fourth: Beginning to collect bills from the Electricité du Liban Corporation within ten days from its date.
Fifth: Instruct the Banque du Liban to open the necessary credits to unload the ships loaded with fuel A and B and allow the Electricité du Liban to use them.
Sixth: Allowing a new tender to purchase 66,000 tons of gas and oil, provided that the committee is informed of the outcome of this tender and the stages of implementation of the plan during the freeze period, and not to decide on it before the committee issues a clear decision in this regard.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Electricité du Liban
Lebanon
Electricity
Supply
Energy
Power
Next
Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah is keen on electing a president, calls for dialogue
Lebanese mission begins rescue operations in Turkey
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-07
French strike disrupts power supply and petrol deliveries
World
2023-02-07
French strike disrupts power supply and petrol deliveries
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-02
Duquesne visits Lebanon in support of energy sector
Lebanon News
2023-02-02
Duquesne visits Lebanon in support of energy sector
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-31
Regional power plan for Lebanon held up over Syria sanctions: France's Duquesne
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-31
Regional power plan for Lebanon held up over Syria sanctions: France's Duquesne
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:43
Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings
Lebanon News
13:43
Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings
0
Lebanon News
13:01
Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry
Lebanon News
13:01
Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry
0
Lebanon News
09:51
Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah is keen on electing a president, calls for dialogue
Lebanon News
09:51
Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah is keen on electing a president, calls for dialogue
0
Lebanon News
06:32
Lebanese mission begins rescue operations in Turkey
Lebanon News
06:32
Lebanese mission begins rescue operations in Turkey
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-01
BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-01
BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP
0
Variety
05:27
Anti-abortion activist climbs Arizona's tallest building
Variety
05:27
Anti-abortion activist climbs Arizona's tallest building
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-05
Does dismantling black market networks affect the dollar exchange rate?
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-05
Does dismantling black market networks affect the dollar exchange rate?
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety
05:44
Microsoft launches the new Bing, with ChatGPT built in
Variety
05:44
Microsoft launches the new Bing, with ChatGPT built in
2
Press Highlights
01:18
Paris meeting: No decisions or recommendations
Press Highlights
01:18
Paris meeting: No decisions or recommendations
3
Lebanon News
06:53
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
Lebanon News
06:53
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
4
Sports
04:52
Qatari investors set to bid for Manchester United
Sports
04:52
Qatari investors set to bid for Manchester United
5
Sports
07:14
Premier League charges against Manchester City
Sports
07:14
Premier League charges against Manchester City
6
Variety
11:06
Britain takes aim at Microsoft's $69 billion 'Call of Duty' deal
Variety
11:06
Britain takes aim at Microsoft's $69 billion 'Call of Duty' deal
7
Lebanon News
06:26
Lebanese Bassel Habkouk pulled out of rubble in Turkey alive
Lebanon News
06:26
Lebanese Bassel Habkouk pulled out of rubble in Turkey alive
8
Lebanon Economy
05:25
Banking sources call on judiciary to compensate for state absence
Lebanon Economy
05:25
Banking sources call on judiciary to compensate for state absence
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store