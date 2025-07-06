BRICS 'condemn the military strikes' against Iran: Summit statement

Iran won the diplomatic backing of fellow BRICS nations meeting in Rio de Janeiro Sunday, with the bloc condemning recent Israel and U.S. air strikes on military, nuclear, and other facilities.



"We condemn the military strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran since 13 June 2025, which constitute a violation of international law," leaders said in a summit statement, without naming the United States or Israel by name.



AFP