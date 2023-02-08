News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
17
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
4
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Prova
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
17
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
4
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry
Lebanon News
2023-02-08 | 13:01
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry
The Ministry of Agriculture announced that the results of the laboratory analysis of the shipment belonging to the "N.R&S Trading CO" company came in conformity with what was declared, i.e., ammonium sulfate and not ammonium nitrate, after the Agricultural Quarantine Center in the port of Beirut took samples drawn from several layers.
They were sent to the Lebanese Agricultural Research Institute laboratory in Fanar, the official laboratory approved by the Ministry for this purpose.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Agriculture, the importing company obtained permission to import "Agricultural Fertilizer" Ammonium sulfate from China through Turkey to the port of Beirut, according to the established rules.
"It is important for the Ministry of Agriculture to assure the public of its keenness in applying all safety conditions, general and food safety in introducing agricultural products and their inputs."
"The Ministry affirms its keenness on national security and food security, in full coordination with all parties involved concerned ministries and relevant security agencies," it concluded.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Shipment
Port of Beirut
Agriculture
Ammonium Sulfate
Next
Paris meeting: No decisions or recommendations
Rescuers save four Lebanese from under rubble in Turkey
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-04
Lebanon asks Omani Oil Company to delay Iraqi fuel shipment
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-04
Lebanon asks Omani Oil Company to delay Iraqi fuel shipment
0
Lebanon News
06:53
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
Lebanon News
06:53
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
0
Press Highlights
2023-02-08
Syria earthquake: Lebanon sends ministerial delegation to Damascus
Press Highlights
2023-02-08
Syria earthquake: Lebanon sends ministerial delegation to Damascus
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-07
Children at risk as Lebanon rejects civil marriages: report
Lebanon News
2023-02-07
Children at risk as Lebanon rejects civil marriages: report
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:43
Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings
Lebanon News
13:43
Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings
0
Lebanon News
09:51
Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah is keen on electing a president, calls for dialogue
Lebanon News
09:51
Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah is keen on electing a president, calls for dialogue
0
Lebanon News
06:53
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
Lebanon News
06:53
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
0
Lebanon News
06:32
Lebanese mission begins rescue operations in Turkey
Lebanon News
06:32
Lebanese mission begins rescue operations in Turkey
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
LBCI after grenade attack: We will always be a platform for freedom and in defense of Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
LBCI after grenade attack: We will always be a platform for freedom and in defense of Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
0
Middle East
2023-01-18
Egypt raises local wheat procurement price 44 percent amid inflation
Middle East
2023-01-18
Egypt raises local wheat procurement price 44 percent amid inflation
0
Sports
2022-12-27
‘We welcome him back’: Djokovic returns to Australia one year after deportation
Sports
2022-12-27
‘We welcome him back’: Djokovic returns to Australia one year after deportation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:53
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
Lebanon News
06:53
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
2
Lebanon News
13:43
Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings
Lebanon News
13:43
Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings
3
Lebanon News
13:01
Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry
Lebanon News
13:01
Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry
4
Sports
07:14
Premier League charges against Manchester City
Sports
07:14
Premier League charges against Manchester City
5
Lebanon News
09:51
Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah is keen on electing a president, calls for dialogue
Lebanon News
09:51
Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah is keen on electing a president, calls for dialogue
6
Lebanon News
06:32
Lebanese mission begins rescue operations in Turkey
Lebanon News
06:32
Lebanese mission begins rescue operations in Turkey
7
Lebanon News
06:26
Lebanese Bassel Habkouk pulled out of rubble in Turkey alive
Lebanon News
06:26
Lebanese Bassel Habkouk pulled out of rubble in Turkey alive
8
Variety
11:06
Britain takes aim at Microsoft's $69 billion 'Call of Duty' deal
Variety
11:06
Britain takes aim at Microsoft's $69 billion 'Call of Duty' deal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store