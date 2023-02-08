Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry

Lebanon News
2023-02-08 | 13:01
High views
Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry
1min
Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry

The Ministry of Agriculture announced that the results of the laboratory analysis of the shipment belonging to the "N.R&S Trading CO" company came in conformity with what was declared, i.e., ammonium sulfate and not ammonium nitrate, after the Agricultural Quarantine Center in the port of Beirut took samples drawn from several layers.

They were sent to the Lebanese Agricultural Research Institute laboratory in Fanar, the official laboratory approved by the Ministry for this purpose.   
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Agriculture, the importing company obtained permission to import "Agricultural Fertilizer" Ammonium sulfate from China through Turkey to the port of Beirut, according to the established rules.   

"It is important for the Ministry of Agriculture to assure the public of its keenness in applying all safety conditions, general and food safety in introducing agricultural products and their inputs."   

"The Ministry affirms its keenness on national security and food security, in full coordination with all parties involved concerned ministries and relevant security agencies," it concluded.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Shipment

Port of Beirut

Agriculture

Ammonium Sulfate

Paris meeting: No decisions or recommendations
Rescuers save four Lebanese from under rubble in Turkey
