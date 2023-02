In an interview with Al Jazeera, Lebanon's Caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade, Amin Salam, discussed that the collapse has continued for the past three years, especially on both the economic and the political front, adding that politics have run Lebanon.



He said that everything is impacted by regional constraints that the Lebanese politics are affected by.



Minister Salam added that after the civil war, Lebanon still lived with warlords, which left the country without an economic vision and proper management. He also stated that Lebanon has the opportunity to join the oil and gas clubs.



During the interview with Al Jazeera, he expressed that Lebanon inherited a "failed system" that "destroyed" the economy, the people's savings, and the dreams of future generations.