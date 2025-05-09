Pakistan military spokesman says 'we will not de-escalate' with India

09-05-2025 | 10:03
Pakistan military spokesman says &#39;we will not de-escalate&#39; with India
Pakistan military spokesman says 'we will not de-escalate' with India

Pakistan's military spokesman said on Friday it would not "de-escalate" with India, after days of missile, artillery, and drone attacks.

"We will not de-escalate -- with the damages India did on our side, they should take a hit," Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry told the media at a briefing.

"So far, we have been protecting ourselves, but they will get an answer in our own timing."

AFP
 

