Price of 95 octane fuel increases 38000 LBP

Lebanon News
2023-02-15 | 02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 38000 LBP
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 38000 LBP

On Wednesday February 15, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased 38000 LBP and that of 98 octane fuel increased 39000 LBP, while the price of diesel increased 38000 LBP and that of gas increased 33000 LBP.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: 1359,000 LBP

- Gasoline 98 octane: 1391,000 LBP

- Diesel Oil: 1333,000 LBP

- Gas Canister: 880,000 LBP
 

