UNIFIL install five modern classrooms in Hasbayya

Lebanon News
2023-02-23 | 09:47
UNIFIL install five modern classrooms in Hasbayya
0min
UNIFIL install five modern classrooms in Hasbayya

With the support of UNIFIL's Spanish contingent, five new classrooms were installed in the Hasbayya Care and Development Centre for educational and play activities.

General Melchor Marín Elvira of UNIFIL's Spanish contingent said these classrooms reflect the Spanish and Indian contingents' commitment, representing a "strong pursuit of the welfare of the Lebanese people," especially for the "children who will be the future of the country."  

Ms. Leena Abu Karnib, Principal of Hasbayya Care and Development Centre, stated that in addition to establishing security and stability, the peacekeepers also support "the people of southern Lebanon at the health, social and cultural levels. They are our peacekeepers."  

Since 2007, UNIFIL has been supporting local communities in the south of Lebanon with many socioeconomic projects, either funded by the Mission's contingents or through UNIFIL's Quick Impact Projects, which support initiatives that are key to helping the people in the south.
 

