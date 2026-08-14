France urges Israel to arrest West Bank settlers at Qusra

Middle East News
14-08-2026 | 07:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
France urges Israel to arrest West Bank settlers at Qusra
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
France urges Israel to arrest West Bank settlers at Qusra

France on Friday called on Israel to arrest and prosecute rogue settlers blockading Palestinian homes at Qusra in the occupied West Bank and to protect the civilian population.

“France strongly condemns the occupation of several Palestinian homes in the village of Qusra in the West Bank by Israeli settlers, as well as the acts of violence committed against Palestinian civilians,” the foreign ministry said.



AFP
 

Middle East News

France

Israel

Arrest

West Bank

Settlers

Qusra

LBCI Next
Jared Kushner may visit Israel next week for talks on Gaza: Reuters
US says it can keep naval blockade on Iran 'indefinitely,' vows more economic pressure
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-26

Israeli settlers set fire to West Bank mosques after deadly clash

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-25

Palestinians bury four killed in West Bank clash with Israeli settlers

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-24

Israel PM vows to act 'with force' after Israeli killed in West Bank

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-11

Israel set to approve funding plan for 61 settlements in West Bank: Axios

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:20

Jared Kushner may visit Israel next week for talks on Gaza: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
03:58

US says it can keep naval blockade on Iran 'indefinitely,' vows more economic pressure

LBCI
Middle East News
13:43

Israel sends troops to settler siege as US ambassador slams 'act of terror'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Ali al-Taher hills: Between military confrontation and surrender scenario

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-16

Hiba Nasr: Trump holds phone call with President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-09

Lebanese Health Ministry says death toll from Israeli strikes since March 2 rises to 3,666

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-17

Iran official says funeral procession for Supreme Leader to pass through Iraq

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-20

Israeli military says striking Iranian region on Caspian Sea

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Ali al-Taher hills: Between military confrontation and surrender scenario

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Lebanon Cabinet approves fees on waste-generating products despite ministerial objections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

A new force for Lebanon's south? The debate over who will monitor the next phase after UNIFIL

LBCI
World News
10:32

Explosion rocks ammunition factory near Rome

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

LBCI sources: Lebanon to hand former Syrian General Adel Issa to Syrian judiciary

LBCI
Middle East News
13:43

Israel sends troops to settler siege as US ambassador slams 'act of terror'

LBCI
World News
04:03

Etna eruption extends closure of Sicily's Catania airport until Saturday

LBCI
World News
12:02

Houthis claim drone strike on Saudi refinery: Affiliated media

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More