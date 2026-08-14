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France urges Israel to arrest West Bank settlers at Qusra
Middle East News
14-08-2026 | 07:43
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France urges Israel to arrest West Bank settlers at Qusra
France on Friday called on Israel to arrest and prosecute rogue settlers blockading Palestinian homes at Qusra in the occupied West Bank and to protect the civilian population.
“France strongly condemns the occupation of several Palestinian homes in the village of Qusra in the West Bank by Israeli settlers, as well as the acts of violence committed against Palestinian civilians,” the foreign ministry said.
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