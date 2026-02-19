Trump says Iran must make 'meaningful deal' or 'bad things happen'

19-02-2026 | 10:13
Trump says Iran must make &#39;meaningful deal&#39; or &#39;bad things happen&#39;
Trump says Iran must make 'meaningful deal' or 'bad things happen'

President Donald Trump on Thursday urged Iran to strike a "meaningful" deal as a huge American military build-up takes shape in the Middle East amid U.S. threats of action against its adversary.

"It's proven to be over the years not easy to make a meaningful deal with Iran. We have to make a meaningful deal otherwise bad things happen," Trump told the inaugural meeting of the "Board of Peace," his initiative to secure stability in Gaza.

He warned that Washington "may have to take it a step further" without any agreement, adding: "You're going to be finding out over the next probably 10 days."



AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

Trump

US

Iran

Deal

Trump says US to give $10 bn to new 'Board of Peace'
Trump to preside over first meeting of Board of Peace with many Gaza questions unresolved
