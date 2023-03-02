Ain al-Hilweh Camp violence forces UNRWA schools to close on Thursday

The clashes intensified at night following the announcement of Zbeidat's death, before contacts were made between Palestinian forces at all levels to end it and contain the aftermath of what had happened. A cautious calm prevailed in the camp throughout the night before gunfire resumed in the morning.



The UNRWA schools inside the camp closed their doors today, Thursday, out of concern for the safety of the students, as well as a number of neighboring schools. The clashes revealed damage to cars and properties.



Meanwhile, the management of the Nidaa Al-Insan Hospital inside the camp announced in a statement that "as a result of the regrettable clashes that took place on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Ain al-Hilweh camp, the hospital received seven wounded people with injuries ranging from serious to moderate and mild. The necessary first aid was provided to them in the emergency department, and an emergency surgical operation was performed on one of the wounded, while another was admitted to the recovery department for follow-up. Two injuries were transferred outside the camp by the Nidaa Al-Insan ambulance team, and the rest of the wounded were discharged in good condition after receiving treatment."