EDL begins campaign to remove encroachments on electrical network

In this context, the encroachment removal team in Electricite du Liban held preliminary meetings with relevant officers in the Lebanese Army and the General Directorate of Internal Security Forces to accompany the campaign. The latest meeting was held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Electricite du Liban in the presence of the service provider company. They agreed to begin the encroachment removal campaign on the electrical network on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 9:00 am according to the plan set for this purpose.



Electricite du Liban thanked the security forces for their cooperation, as well as the employees of service provider companies and the workers of the institution for their efforts in these difficult living conditions experienced by the country. They also requested the cooperation of citizens to ensure the success of this plan, which aligns with the requirements of donor countries and will secure the financial balance of this vital sector. Furthermore, it will distribute electricity fairly and noticeably to all Lebanese regions.



Finally, Electricite du Liban reiterated its commitment to increase feeding hours exclusively on outlets where violations are reduced and removed, based on the decision of its board of directors No. 484 on December 20, 2022, in coordination and cooperation with the relevant ministerial bodies involved in this plan.