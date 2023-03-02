EDL begins campaign to remove encroachments on electrical network

Lebanon News
2023-03-02 | 04:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
EDL begins campaign to remove encroachments on electrical network
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
EDL begins campaign to remove encroachments on electrical network

Electricite du Liban has announced the start of the first phase of the national emergency plan to remove encroachments on the electrical network in coordination with the security forces. The plan begins with inspecting 216 main outlets out of a total of 800 in all Lebanese governorates, based on the decision of the Council of Ministers No. 3 on January 18, 2023, and the decisions of the ministerial committee responsible for following up on the implementation of the national emergency plan for the electricity sector.

In this context, the encroachment removal team in Electricite du Liban held preliminary meetings with relevant officers in the Lebanese Army and the General Directorate of Internal Security Forces to accompany the campaign. The latest meeting was held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Electricite du Liban in the presence of the service provider company. They agreed to begin the encroachment removal campaign on the electrical network on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 9:00 am according to the plan set for this purpose.

Electricite du Liban thanked the security forces for their cooperation, as well as the employees of service provider companies and the workers of the institution for their efforts in these difficult living conditions experienced by the country. They also requested the cooperation of citizens to ensure the success of this plan, which aligns with the requirements of donor countries and will secure the financial balance of this vital sector. Furthermore, it will distribute electricity fairly and noticeably to all Lebanese regions.

Finally, Electricite du Liban reiterated its commitment to increase feeding hours exclusively on outlets where violations are reduced and removed, based on the decision of its board of directors No. 484 on December 20, 2022, in coordination and cooperation with the relevant ministerial bodies involved in this plan.

Lebanon News

EDL

Lebanon

Electrical

Network

Remove

Encroachments

National

Emergency

Crisis

Beirut

LBCI Next
US, France hope for electing new president: Makari
Ain al-Hilweh Camp violence forces UNRWA schools to close on Thursday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-18

EDL's Chairman Kamal Hayek requests security assistance to remove encroachments

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

International Support Group for Lebanon expresses concern over political vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-27

Millions from Lebanon allegedly found in Swiss banks: report

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-26

FIBA and LBCI’s New Partnership: Exclusive Broadcasting Rights in Lebanon for Major International and Continental Competitions till 2025

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:28

Central Bank announces measures to stabilize currency, sets Sayrafa rate at 70,000 LBP

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Lebanese Authorities Arrest Gun Traffickers

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

US, France hope for electing new president: Makari

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Ain al-Hilweh Camp violence forces UNRWA schools to close on Thursday

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-01

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemiev shares photo of Beirut from ISS

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

Latest political developments discussed by Kataeb Leader Gemayel, US Ambassador Shea

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27

Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-27

UN Libya envoy to launch new effort to break stalemate

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:28

Central Bank announces measures to stabilize currency, sets Sayrafa rate at 70,000 LBP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Political opposition mounts against Hezbollah-Amal alliance in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

Latest political developments discussed by Kataeb Leader Gemayel, US Ambassador Shea

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

EDL begins campaign to remove encroachments on electrical network

LBCI
Press Highlights
06:17

The army's support is an international 'red line'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

General Abbas Ibrahim: From soldier to negotiator

LBCI
Middle East
10:44

Turkish cenbank's cheap export loan scheme has reached maximum limit

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Ain al-Hilweh Camp violence forces UNRWA schools to close on Thursday

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app