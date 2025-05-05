Israel warplanes strike Yemen: AFP

Middle East News
05-05-2025 | 13:49
High views
Israel warplanes strike Yemen: AFP
Israel warplanes strike Yemen: AFP

Israel carried out strikes Monday on Yemen, an Israeli official told AFP as the Houthi rebels reported an air raid on Hodeida port a day after claiming missile fire at Israel's main airport.

The official, requesting anonymity as they were not authorized to discuss the military operation with the media, confirmed that Israeli warplanes hit Yemen.

AFP 
 

Middle East News

Israel

Yemen

Houthi

Hodeida Port

Iran says its stance toward nuclear talks with US remains constant
Israel's PM vows response against Iran over airport attack
