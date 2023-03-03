News
Prices of fuel drop across Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-03-03 | 05:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Prices of fuel drop across Lebanon
On Friday, March 3, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel dropped LBP 43,000, and 98 octane fuel decreased LBP 45,000, and that of diesel decreased LBP 40,000, while gas price dropped LBP 27,000.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives are now as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,439,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,473,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,369,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 967,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese
Fuel
Prices
Price
Labor minister acts as end-of-service compensation plummets due to currency devaluation
A large forest fire under control in Btormaz, Northern Lebanon
0
World
08:27
Sri Lanka unexpectedly raises rates to fulfill IMF bailout requirements
World
08:27
Sri Lanka unexpectedly raises rates to fulfill IMF bailout requirements
0
World
08:20
Nigerian court extends old banknotes to Dec 31 amid cash shortage
World
08:20
Nigerian court extends old banknotes to Dec 31 amid cash shortage
0
World
08:11
Ukraine envoy says Germany showing more leadership on arms deliveries
World
08:11
Ukraine envoy says Germany showing more leadership on arms deliveries
0
World
08:11
A year into Ukraine war, bodies dug up in once occupied town
World
08:11
A year into Ukraine war, bodies dug up in once occupied town
0
Lebanon News
07:51
80,000 Lebanese immigrated to the Gulf between 2020 and 2022
Lebanon News
07:51
80,000 Lebanese immigrated to the Gulf between 2020 and 2022
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:36
Labor minister acts as end-of-service compensation plummets due to currency devaluation
News Bulletin Reports
07:36
Labor minister acts as end-of-service compensation plummets due to currency devaluation
0
Lebanon News
05:23
A large forest fire under control in Btormaz, Northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:23
A large forest fire under control in Btormaz, Northern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
05:00
UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon urges for "people-centered" reforms
Lebanon News
05:00
UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon urges for "people-centered" reforms
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-05
Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-01-05
Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon
0
Variety
09:34
Georges Hobeika's latest collection stuns Paris Fashion Week
Variety
09:34
Georges Hobeika's latest collection stuns Paris Fashion Week
0
Variety
2023-03-01
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemiev shares photo of Beirut from ISS
Variety
2023-03-01
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemiev shares photo of Beirut from ISS
0
World
2023-02-02
Israeli police: American arrested for vandalizing church
World
2023-02-02
Israeli police: American arrested for vandalizing church
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
1
Lebanon Economy
12:45
Minister of Economy issues dollar pricing decision
Lebanon Economy
12:45
Minister of Economy issues dollar pricing decision
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
Chaotic night for telecom customers as BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
Chaotic night for telecom customers as BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate
3
Lebanon News
10:10
"Professor" of Corrupt Practices: Moawad to Berri
Lebanon News
10:10
"Professor" of Corrupt Practices: Moawad to Berri
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him
6
Lebanon Economy
12:13
Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report
Lebanon Economy
12:13
Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report
7
Sports
08:58
Ten Hag's transformed Man United head to Anfield on a high
Sports
08:58
Ten Hag's transformed Man United head to Anfield on a high
8
Press Highlights
04:50
Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah
Press Highlights
04:50
Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah
