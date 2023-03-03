Prices of fuel drop across Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-03-03 | 05:24
High views
0min
Prices of fuel drop across Lebanon

On Friday, March 3, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel dropped LBP 43,000, and 98 octane fuel decreased LBP 45,000, and that of diesel decreased LBP 40,000, while gas price dropped LBP 27,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives are now as follows:
 
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,439,000 
 
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,473,000 
 
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,369,000 
 
- Gas Canister: LBP 967,000

