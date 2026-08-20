UNIFIL hands over position in Khardali-Litani area to Lebanese Army

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) handed over its position near a Lebanese Army post in the Khardali-Litani area to the army’s 7th Brigade.



The handover is part of a plan to transfer several UNIFIL positions to the Lebanese Army, following the U.N. Security Council’s decision to end the international force’s mission in Lebanon at the end of this year.



The move is part of ongoing operational measures to strengthen the Lebanese Army’s deployment and facilitate its takeover of military positions previously occupied by international forces in the area.