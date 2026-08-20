US to formally designate Hezbollah as Iranian organization

Lebanon News
20-08-2026 | 13:19
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US to formally designate Hezbollah as Iranian organization
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US to formally designate Hezbollah as Iranian organization

The United States is expected to formally classify Hezbollah on Thursday as an arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The designation would treat Hezbollah as an Iranian, rather than Lebanese, organization.

The U.S. State Department is expected to issue a statement on the matter later Thursday.

Lebanon News

United States

Lebanon

Iran

Hezbollah

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

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