Strong 6.7-magnitude quake strikes southern Peru: USGS

World News
20-08-2026 | 14:42
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Strong 6.7-magnitude quake strikes southern Peru: USGS
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Strong 6.7-magnitude quake strikes southern Peru: USGS

A strong 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck southern Peru on Thursday, U.S. seismologists said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The epicenter of the quake was located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of Upahuacho, and nearly 800 kilometers from the capital Lima. It struck at a depth of 66 kilometers.

The Geophysical Institute of Peru put the magnitude at 7.2.

AFP



World News

Earthquake

Peru

USGS

US sanctions 10 individuals over alleged Hezbollah cash-transfer network
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