Strong 6.7-magnitude quake strikes southern Peru: USGS

A strong 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck southern Peru on Thursday, U.S. seismologists said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.



The epicenter of the quake was located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of Upahuacho, and nearly 800 kilometers from the capital Lima. It struck at a depth of 66 kilometers.



The Geophysical Institute of Peru put the magnitude at 7.2.



AFP







