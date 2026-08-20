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From Zahrani to the region: Lebanon eyes renewed role on energy map
News Bulletin Reports
20-08-2026 | 13:05
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From Zahrani to the region: Lebanon eyes renewed role on energy map
Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Off the coast of Zahrani, the Lebanese government is seeking to turn geography into reality by reclaiming Lebanon’s role as a link between East and West through these offshore mooring facilities.
Technically, the facilities' current role is limited to receiving ships and unloading their cargo through these moorings before storing petroleum products and selling them on the local market.
Today, however, the government is working to transform the facilities' role from a local one into a regional and international hub by expanding their storage capacity. This would allow them to accommodate larger quantities of diesel and gasoline and increase their re-export capacity.
Historically, Lebanon was a key part of the region's oil infrastructure, from the Tripoli Oil Installations to the Zahrani Oil Installations, before the Lebanese Civil War and the shutdown of pipelines led to a decline in that role.
Today, as the region's energy map is being reshaped, the government is seeking to capitalize on these assets, particularly as disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have highlighted the importance of diversifying energy transportation routes and securing alternative routes to markets.
According to LBCI information, the vision goes beyond storage and includes developing transportation pipelines, with the possibility of establishing or restoring refining capacity at a later stage, following a feasibility study.
Technically, Lebanon is not starting from scratch. The offshore oil pipelines are already in place, and inspection and maintenance work is ongoing.
There are three pipelines: one for diesel, another for fuel oil, and a third for gasoline.
However, activating these facilities now requires maintenance and rehabilitation of the storage tanks and mooring facilities to enable them to handle larger quantities.
In this context, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has tasked a committee of specialists with examining the logistical, security and technical aspects of importing petroleum products into Lebanon and re-exporting them.
The location, facilities and pipelines are already in place, and the decision has been made to transform this existing infrastructure into a genuine regional role, but can Lebanon reclaim its place on the energy map between East and West?
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