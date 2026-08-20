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Cyprus to accept only biometric Lebanese passports for visa applications from September 1
Lebanon News
20-08-2026 | 04:56
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Cyprus to accept only biometric Lebanese passports for visa applications from September 1
The Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in Lebanon announced that, as of September 1, 2026, only Lebanese biometric passports will be accepted for visa applications to travel to Cyprus.
The embassy clarified that holders of valid long-term Cypriot visas issued on non-biometric passports may continue to use them, provided they present the canceled non-biometric passport containing the visa along with their new valid biometric passport when traveling.
The embassy said the measure follows the Lebanese General Directorate of General Security’s decision to invalidate non-biometric passports.
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