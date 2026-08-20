Major UAE business delegation set to visit Lebanon: Can renewed interest turn into real investment?

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



The United Arab Emirates is interested in Lebanon, and that interest is translating into clear economic and investment initiatives.



Looking back, the UAE was among the first countries to take economic steps toward Lebanon following the election of President Joseph Aoun. It sent several delegations to Beirut at a time when Lebanon was seeking to restore the confidence of Arab countries and investors.



Today, that Emirati momentum is continuing.



On Aug. 26 and 27, a major new UAE economic delegation is set to visit Lebanon, headed by Minister of Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi. The delegation will include around 70 businesspeople and representatives of companies from various sectors.



The objective is clear: to explore investment and partnership opportunities in both the public and private sectors.



In the public sector, there is interest in entering into partnerships with the Lebanese government through public-private partnerships, or PPPs, involving Emirati companies with experience managing and implementing major projects.



Among the key projects being considered or attracting interest are a smart ID card, the management and development of customs systems at the airport, seaports and border crossings, as well as oil facilities.



According to available information, there is Emirati readiness to move quickly if the appropriate legal and administrative framework is in place.



However, Lebanon's welcome of this momentum does not override legal requirements.



The relevant authorities believe that the participation of Emirati companies in any public-sector project must follow legal procedures and tendering frameworks overseen by the Public Procurement Authority, as projects of this nature cannot be awarded through direct agreements.



In the private sector, discussions are expected to be broader.



The Emirati delegation will discuss available opportunities with economic bodies and the Beirut and Mount Lebanon Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture across sectors that could offer potential for investment and cooperation between the two countries.



But the issue is not simply whether opportunities exist.



Lebanon's main challenge is how to turn Emirati interest into actual investments by providing the stability, confidence and legal and economic environment needed to reassure investors and encourage them to commit to long-term projects.



Today, the door to Emirati investment is opening once again. The question is not whether investors are interested, but whether Lebanon will know how to capitalize on that interest and provide the conditions needed to turn visits and meetings into projects and investments on the ground.