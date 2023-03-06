During the meeting with La Martinière and other figures concerning oil and gas exploration, Minister Hamieh stressed the need for coordination between the concerned departments and take the appropriate facilities within the framework of the law, calling on the departments of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport in the port and airport to take all measures that would complete requirements under the law.

Hamieh stressed in this context that "the ministry's facilities, from the port of Beirut and the airport, are fully prepared to play their role effectively by contributing to bringing the oil and gas exploration file to its conclusions that the Lebanese government and people aspire to."